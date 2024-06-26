Methanol Chemicals Company (Chemanol) has announced that it has secured a major order from Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (Satorp) for supply of 100,000 metric tonnes of methanol per annum for a period of 20 years.

The commercial operation and supply are planned to start by the end of 2027, said Chemanol in its filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

Chemanol said it will announce later any developments or updates in this regard.

The financial impact of this agreement is currently indeterminable due to the changes in market conditions and product prices at the time of starting to supply the methanol, it added.

