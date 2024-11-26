Saudi Arabia is planning to announce its third national airline in 2025, according to the Finance Ministry’s budget statement for fiscal year 2025.

The new carrier will be based out of Dammam in the Eastern region, the statement said.

The statement also confirmed that the second airline, Riyadh Air based out of capital Riyadh, is on track to start operations in 2025.

The statement also said six logistics zones attached to ports will be launched while public bus transport projects would be rolled out across several governorates as part of expansion of public transport network in the Kingdom.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

