Egyptian food processing company Abu Auf (AUF) is planning to open its third factory in Port Said, a top company official said.

Member of Board of Directors Mohamed Abu Auf told Zawya Projects that the new factory, specialising in coffee production, would be spread over an area of 10,000 square metres (sqm).

“Further details would be announced in the third quarter of 2022,” he said.

The coffee factory would be the company’s third production facility in Egypt.

Abu Auf said: “We own two factories in 10th of Ramadan spread over an area of 25,000 sqm and 5,000 sqm respectively and representing a combined investment of 95 million Egyptian pounds ($5.1 million).”

Founded in 2010, AUF specialises in processing and selling coffee, nuts, nut butters, dried fruit, and healthy food in Egypt.

(1 US Dollar = 18.56 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)