Netherland based aviation consultancy To70 Aviation has been awarded the contract to prepare Oman’s National Aviation Strategy 2040.

Nine companies had bid for the contract.

The strategy aims to tap into the rising opportunities in the Middle Eastern air cargo market, boost efficiency through cohesive planning, optimise aviation assets and forge partnerships with the private sector for investments.

In September 2023, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) unveiled the roadmap for National Aviation Strategy 2040 to succeed 2030 strategy, which was launched in February 2020.

