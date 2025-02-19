The first phase of King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) is complete, Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser said.



SPARK has attracted more than 60 local and international investors with investments exceeding 12 billion Saudi riyals ($3.2 billion), he said at the Al-Ahsa Forum 2025.



The park has generated more than 40,000 direct and indirect jobs, he said.



SPARK is being developed, operated and managed by the oil giant.



Nasser said the first and largest private dry port is being developed in the Eastern Province, which will begin phased operations in second quarter of 2025. The CEO said the port has an annual capacity of 10 million metric tonnes.

