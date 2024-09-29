MUSCAT: Oman’s leading solar PV and renewable energy company, Nafath Renewable Energy LLC, and US-based leader in sustainable energy technologies, FuelCell Energy Inc, have signed a collaboration agreement to drive advancements in green hydrogen production in Oman. The announcement was made during the third edition of IEEE PowerTalks, under the auspices of Dr. Khamis bin Saif al Jabri, Head of the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit.

This partnership positions Oman as a key player in green hydrogen production, focusing on renewable energy and hydrogen technologies. Nafath will leverage its expertise in solar PV and renewable projects, while FuelCell Energy brings its expertise in hydrogen production and clean power generation. Together, they aim to enhance hydrogen production, storage, and utilization through sustainable solutions, advancing Oman’s green energy ambitions.

“We are proud to partner with FuelCell Energy, a global leader in green hydrogen technologies. This agreement reinforces our shared vision of developing innovative, sustainable energy systems. Together, we aim to push the boundaries of green hydrogen production in Oman and beyond,” said Abdullah al Saidi, CEO of Nafath Renewable Energy.

Mathieu Lauga, Director, Business Development at FuelCell Energy, added, “We believe our collaboration with Nafath Renewable Energy will expand the impact of green hydrogen production and utilisation in the Middle East. We are eager to contribute our expertise to this strategic initiative, which can serve as a model for future projects in the region.” Nafath Renewable Energy is known for its high-performance solar PV and renewable energy projects in Oman. FuelCell Energy, with over 531 fuel cell technology patents, is a global leader in sustainable energy solutions, addressing critical challenges in energy and urbanisation.

