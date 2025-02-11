Egypt - Orascom Industrial Parks is intending to invest EGP 7 billion over 10 years to develop a new industrial zone in Ain Sokhna, CEO Amr El Batrik told Asharq Business, on the sidelines of the 11th edition of the Akhbar El Youm economic conference.

El Batrik highlighted that the company will begin to offer the industrial zones in the new area to investors in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, targeting complementary green industries to green hydrogen and exportable industries, especially to Europe and neighboring Arab countries.

The CEO noted that investments of the factories spanning an area of 10 million square meters in in Ain Sokhna amounted to $12 billion.

