The 2nd Green Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition (GHSO2022) – Oman’s signature forum spotlighting the nation’s green energy ambitions – has secured the backing of a key industry stakeholder: Oman Society of Petroleum Services (OPAL).

GHSO2022, scheduled to be held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) in Muscat from December 5 to 7, is being organised by Muscat-based ‘Birba Energy’ under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals. The event has garnered the support of a wide array of local and international energy companies and related players.

Recently, OPAL - the umbrella organisation for companies operating in Oman’s pivotal energy industry – signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Birba Energy to lend its own formidable weight and prestige in the successful delivery of an impactful international green hydrogen summit and exhibition. The MoU was signed by Abdulrahman al Yahyaei, CEO – OPAL with Abdullah al Harthy, Chairman – Birba Energy.

In a statement, Al Yahyaei said that this year’s event will build on the stellar success of the maiden Green Hydrogen Summit Oman (GHSO) that was held late last year. “OPAL’s collaboration with Birba Energy aligns with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s recent exhortations for the growth of a green hydrogen industry in Oman. Additionally, the transition to a green energy future is also a key goal of Oman Vision 2040. Accordingly, OPAL will leverage its expansive reach within Oman and internationally to support the delivery of a truly world-class green hydrogen summit and exhibition later this year.”

The overarching theme of the three-day summit is: ‘Leading the Energy Transition Strategy’. However, dedicated sessions distributed throughout the forum will seek to do a deep dive on a broad array of themes vital to the success of a future green hydrogen industry. Key areas for discussion include Green Hydrogen Potentials, Opportunities & Challenges; Regulations and Policies, Certification; Emerging Technologies; Storage and Transportation Challenges; Green Hydrogen Financing and Projects/Investments Partnership; Renewable Energies at the Heart of Green Hydrogen Production; Water Resources for Green Hydrogen; and the Transition to a Green Hydrogen Society.

OPAL, as a key event partner, will strongly encourage its members to participate in the GHSO2022 as exhibitors and delegates, Al Yahyaei said. “We will also reach out to many international energy-sector organisations and institutions that we have close ties with, to urge them to be part of this prestigious forum. We will encourage them to either depute high-level subject-matter experts as speakers or have a presence at the exhibition. OPAL is confident of making a substantive and impactful contribution to the overall success of this event.”

Commending OPAL on its support, Birba Energy’s Abdullah al Harthy stated: “OPAL’s endorsement of GHSO2022, on top of the support already extended by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, promises to elevate the event to world-class standards. Birba Energy looks forward to working closely with OPAL and its executive team in rolling out a conference and exhibition that Oman can be truly proud of.”

