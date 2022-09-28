Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and the sisterly United Arab Emirates sign 16 agreements and memorandums of understanding at Al Alam Palace in the field of energy, cooperation on transport, communications and logistics, maritime transport, and investment in the fields of the industry.

It also took place in the cultural and youth fields, agricultural, livestock, and fisheries wealth, food safety, higher education, scientific research, innovation, and vocational training, news and information exchange, exchanging information related to money laundering and related crimes and terror financing.

An agreement has been signed in the field of cooperation between Oman Railways and Etihad Rail, Omani Communications and Information Technology Group - The Intelligence Group, the Muscat Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, and the remote trading of brokerage companies through electronic trading (the exchange platform), the double listing of securities, cooperation between the Muscat Clearing and Depository Company and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Company.

