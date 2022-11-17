US-based oilfield services company SLB is working with Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Oman Investment Authority (OIA) on a national strategy to tap the potential of the sultanate’s geothermal resources.

The move comes after completing an extensive project to evaluate data from more than 7,000 oil, gas and water wells and mapping sweet spots for geothermal prospects, SLB said in a statement.

The first phase saw SLB’s geothermal consulting team using an AI solution to expedite assessment, sorting, and evaluation of the huge volume of data from the Oman oil and gas data repository and provide a comprehensive assessment of the geothermal potential.

The statement said that the second phase includes assessing the economic feasibility of the development of geothermal resources potential.

“The collaboration with SLB is in line with Oman’s efforts to decarbonise the energy sector, achieve its net zero goal, and implement Vision 2040,” said Oman’s Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim Al Aufi.

