Nestlé plans to add four production lines to its factories in Egypt by the end of 2023, the Chairman and CEO of Nestlé Egypt and Sudan said.

Tarek Kamel told Zawya Projects that three lines would be for food products, and the fourth would be for dairy products, adding that the first food production line will start operations in December this year.

He didn’t disclose details about the products, capacities of the new lines or investments.

Kamel said Nestlé currently has three factories in Egypt - two in the Sixth of October City and one in Banha City - incorporating 65 production lines in 10 segments.

He added that Nestlé is gradually localising the sourcing of raw materials to reduce imports, pointing out that the company has succeeded in completely localising 16 inputs.

Kamel said that Nestlé currently exports its products to 22 countries in the MENA, Africa, Europe, South America and North America, and the company has set an ambitious target of doubling its exports in 2024.

Mahira Hassan, Head of the Institutional Relations and Sustainability Sector in Nestlé Egypt, told Zawya Projects that the company is committed to using 100 percent renewable electricity in its operations by 2026. In 2023, the company hopes to procure up to 30 percent of the electricity required for its Egyptian operations from renewable energy, especially solar power.

She added that the company is also working on a project to reduce the use of plastic packaging materials and support recycling.

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)