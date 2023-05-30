Environment Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF) has invited consultancy bids for conducting feasibility studies for three hydrogen valleys identified under the country’s Green Hydrogen Strategy.

The hydrogen valleys are in the Southern Region (Kharas), the Central region (including Walvis Bay Port and the capital Windhoek) and the Northern Region (Kunene), and will produce ammonia, synthetic fuels, and hot briquetted iron.

The scope of the study includes assessing the renewable energy output possible for the valley, total green hydrogen production potential of the valley, environmental considerations and impacts, direct Infrastructure requirements and costs to develop, shared infrastructure requirements and costs to develop, due diligence on land availability, green industrialisation opportunities including the ability of the valleys to host a dedicated green industrial zone where manufacturing can take place using excess electrons from the hydrogen project.

The last date for submitting bids is 2 June 2023. The contract will be awarded in the same month and the feasibility report is to be submitted in three months, according to the RFP document. The project is supported by Green Climate Fund established within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and implemented by EIF through a Readiness Project Team in close collaboration with the Office of the President’s Performance Delivery Unit (PDU).

The state-owned EIF of Namibia’s mandate is to raise financial resources for direct investment in environmental protection and natural resource management activities and projects.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

