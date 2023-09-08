Morocco is planning to launch an initiative in 2024 to attract local and foreign investors to green hydrogen projects as part of a strategy declared recently by King Mohammed VI, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

The cabinet discussed the initiative at a meeting on Tuesday and decided to “activate the King’s strategy to turn Morocco into a major green hydrogen producer,” the Arabic language daily Hespress said, quoting government sources.

The cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, decided to activate the strategy with “maximum speed” to tap Morocco’s green hydrogen resources, which is expected to become the energy of the future.

“The government will race against time to enforce the King’s vision in this field…it will work to ensure that Morocco will join the club of major hydrogen producers,” it said.

“According to the sources, the decision taken by the Cabinet affirms the government’s determination to start enforcing the King’s strategy in 2024 by responding to investors interested in undertaking green hydrogen projects.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

