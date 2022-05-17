ArabFinance: Misr Cement – Qena (MCQE) has reported a 106% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit attributable to controlling shareholders during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, recording EGP 59.631 million, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 16th.

Net operating income surged to EGP 106.756 million in Q1 2022 from EGP 67.065 million in Q1 2021.

The company’s standalone net profit after tax rose to EGP 48.077 million in the three-month period ended March 31st from EGP 27.557 million in the same period in 2021, financial statements showed.

Misr Cement – Qena is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cement and cement-related products in Egypt and abroad.

The company is involved in the production and distribution of construction materials, as well as dealing in all types of construction supplies and equipment.