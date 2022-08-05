ArabFinance: The Ministry of State for Military Production and the Ministry of Local Development signed an agreement with Alexandria Passenger Transportation Authority to buy 40 locally-manufactured electric busses of high international quality, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported on August 4th.

The Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi stated that his ministry is cooperating with Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles (MCV) company to produce the first electric bus to be fully manufactured in Egypt.

The Egyptian government is taking major steps for transformation toward a green economy ahead of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) which will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh between 6 and 18 November 2022.