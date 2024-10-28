UAE-based clean energy giant Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) and ADX-listed steel and building materials company EMSTEEL announced on Monday the successful completion of a pilot project demonstrating the use of green hydrogen to produce green steel.

The pilot, which is now fully operational, uses green hydrogen to extract iron from iron ore, a key step in steelmaking, according to a joint press statement.

The statement didn't disclose details on production cost or the quantity of steel or energy source but said the renewable hydrogen produced by the project has been certified by Avance Labs, the hydrogen code manager accredited by the International Tracking Standard Foundation, in accordance with the recently released ISO 19870 methodology for hydrogen. The certification data was validated by Bureau Veritas, acting as the third-party assurance provider.

Emsteel operates 16 plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually.

The pilot project aligns with Abu Dhabi’s Low Carbon Hydrogen Policy and complements the UAE National Hydrogen Strategy, which seeks to establish the UAE as a leading global producer of low carbon hydrogen by 2031.

