Saudi Arabian Mining Company Maaden has announced the end of trial operations and the commencement of commercial production at its third ammonia plant.

In a statement on the Saudi bourse on Monday, the state-controlled Company said the plant has a designed output capacity of 1.1 million tonnes per year.

“This factory has reached stabilization in trial operations…the financial outcome of the commercial operations will appear in the company's financial results in the second quarter of 2022,” said the statement which was carried by the Saudi Alarabia network.

The Riyadh-based Maaden, which was founded in 1997, signed a contract with the Saudi Daelim Corp in late 2018 to build a third ammonia plant in the Eastern port of Ras Al-Khair Industrial city at a cost of around 3.35 billion Saudi riyals ($893 million).

In February Maaden announced the completion of construction work and the commencement of trial commercial operations.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

