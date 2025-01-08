RIYADH — Lucid Motors, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has joined the "Made in Saudi" program, earning the right to use the "Made in Saudi" logo on its products as a symbol of quality, excellence, and customer trust. This reflects the Kingdom's dedication to establishing itself as a global leader in innovative manufacturing.



Lucid is the first Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in the automotive sector to receive this distinguished logo. This feat underscores Lucid's ability to produce world-class electric vehicles with Saudi expertise and highlights its role in advancing the Kingdom's automotive industry.



Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef emphasized, in a statement, that Lucid's inclusion in the "Made in Saudi" program as the first car manufacturer to feature the "Made in Saudi" logo signifies the Kingdom's strategic transformation towards establishing a comprehensive ecosystem for the electric vehicle sector. This aligns with the objectives of the National Industrial Strategy, which focuses on empowering key sectors and attracting high-quality investments in advanced industries.



Alkhorayef emphasized that Saudi Arabia has become a key center for producing electric vehicles, supported by modern infrastructure, attractive incentives, and a skilled workforce. He stressed that the presence of major companies like Lucid bolster the Kingdom's position as a global hub for future industries, boosting local content, non-oil exports, and knowledge transfer.



The ministry is committed to creating an investment environment that supports leading companies and enables them to contribute to industrial transformation and innovation, in line with the Kingdom's vision for a sustainable future driven by modern technologies, he added.



Lucid's inclusion in the "Made in Saudi" program, overseen by the Saudi Export Development Authority, aligns with the program's goals to enhance the appeal of the Saudi industrial sector, boost local product consumption, drive local and foreign investments, support local companies in expanding globally, increase Saudi non-oil exports, and promote economic sustainability.

