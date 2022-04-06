KUWAIT CITY, April 5: Minister of Finance Abdulwahab Al-Rushaid has agreed to contract with the Kuwait Cement Company (KCC) to establish a plant to convert Municipal solid waste into dry fuel to be used in the furnaces of cement production plants, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Al-Rushaid said in a letter addressed to the Minister of Municipality Dr. Rana Al-Faris, which includes the Municipality’s desire to cooperate with the Kuwait Cement Company to establish a factory to convert Municipal solid waste into dry fuel to be used in the furnaces of cement production factories, provided that the company bears all the financial costs related to the establishment, operation and maintenance of the factory.

Moreover, the factory should be established in accordance with Article No. 17 of Law No. 105 of 1980 regarding the state property system, within the landfill site in Mina Abdullah, where waste is currently dumped and designated for the Municipality use according to the Municipal Council’s decision of June 25, 2012, while the Ministry of Finance sees no objection to contracting with the company. Al-Rushaid stressed on the need to provide the Ministry of Finance a copy of the decision of the Municipal Council so that the ministry can complete the procedures for concluding the contract.

Meanwhile, Adnan Dashti, head of the judicial investigation team at the Ministry of Electricity and Water, revealed that power supply has been cut off from 400 commercial and investment complexes in Hawalli and Salmiya last November, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Dashti told the daily the power supply was cut after discovering these complexes had committed serious violations and these violations were discovered when the ministry personnel were installing the smart meters. Some of the violations included illegal power connections and tampering with the power meters.

He added the control team is currently carrying out campaigns in all governorates before the onset of summer, due to the seriousness of these violations and their direct impact on the stability of the network, because such violations put pressure on the network and in many cases leads to fire accidents and power outage during peak period.

He added that the ministry does not restore the current to the violating buildings or complexes except after rectifying the conditions, reconciling and paying the fines.

In the meantime, the sources told the daily the power stations and power transmission and distribution networks are being maintained in preparation for the summer season including the water production units or the main and secondary transfer stations.

The sources indicated that instructions have been issued to all sectors to complete the rest of the maintenance plans before the end of next May, so that all networks are ready to meet the increased demand for energy during the summer, which is witnessing record numbers, especially in May, June and July due to the increasing dependence on air conditioning.

