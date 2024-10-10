Kuwait has awarded three projects for the cleaning and greening of oil polluted areas with a total value of around 147.5 million Kuwaiti dinars ($486 million), press reports said on Thursday.

The state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), which manages the OPEC member’s upstream sector, awarded the contracts to three companies, Alanba newspaper said without naming those firms.

The projects are located in North and South Kuwait and include cleaning and planting millions of trees and plants in the areas affected by massive oil pollution during the 1990-1991 invasion of the Gulf state.

The values of the three contracts are around $115 million, $197 million and $174 million respectively, the report added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

