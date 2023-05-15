Jordan is planning to launch an online investment map for available projects as part of a strategy to attract capital to the Arab nation, newspapers reported on Monday.

The map, part of an online investor platform, had been scheduled for release in May but was delayed for June, they said, quoting Investment Minister Khulood Al-Saqqaf.

“Invest.jo platform includes an interactive investment map for projects in the Kingdom…we have postponed the launching of this platform to next month to make further revisions as per instructions of the Investment Council,” Saqqaf said.

Al-Ghad and other newspapers quoted the Minister as saying the platform would “provide information to local and foreign investors on available projects in Jordan.”

“The platform and the investment map will be a watershed in the Ministry’s efforts to ensure the right information to investors on projects and incentives…the facility will also provide information on partnership projects between the public and private sectors.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)