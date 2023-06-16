Jordan intends to prepare a roadmap for projects to produce green hydrogen as part of a national strategy designed to expand the use of renewable energy, a Jordanian Minister said in comments published on Friday.



The Arab country is also devising plans to switch to electric transport and smart power networks, said Muaweya Al-Radaydeh, Environment Minister and Acting Energy and Mineral Resources Minister.



“We are in the process of devising a roadmap for the production of green hydrogen in the next stage and to expand the use of renewable energy in Jordan,” he told a conference on sustainability in Amman on Thursday.



In his remarks, published by Addustoor and other Jordanian newspapers on Friday, Radaydeh said the new strategy aims for a greater involvement by the private sector in renewable energy projects, mainly in power infrastructure.



In separate comments, the Ministry’s Secretary General Amani Azzam said renewable contributed 27 percent to Jordan’s energy production at the end of 2022, adding that the strategy aims to increase that share to 50 percent by 2030.



