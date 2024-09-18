Italian engineering group Maire said its subsidiary Stamicarbon, a nitrogen technology licensor, has been awarded the licensing and the process design package (PDP) to upgrade and expand El Delta Company for Fertilizer and Chemical Industries’ urea plant in Talkha, Egypt.

Stamicarbon will provide the license and the PDP to increase the urea plant’s production capacity from 1,725 metric tonnes per day (mtpd) to 2,250 mtpd by applying its ultra-low energy design, the Milan stock exchange-listed company said in a statement on Wednesday.

This technology will provide a 35 percent reduction in steam consumption and a 16 percent decrease in cooling water use by utilising high-pressure steam three times instead of twice, resulting in energy savings compared to conventional CO2 stripping.

The contract also includes the license and design of a new urea granulation unit with a capacity of 2,250 mtpd, the statement added.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

