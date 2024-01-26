Iraq will use only electric trains for its planned 1,200-km Development Road project, which comprises of a highway and railway linking its Southern Faw Port with Europe via Turkey.

The project will deploy only electric trains for both passenger and freight services, General Company for Iraqi Railways (GCIR) Director Yunus Al-Kaabi said.

Kaabi told the INA on Friday that the passenger trains would travel at 300kph while the speed of freight trains will be 120-140 kph.

“We are planning to buy trains from international manufacturers while the Development Road is progressing…it is the first time that we buy electric trains because all the operating trains in Iraq are run by diesel,” Kaabi said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

