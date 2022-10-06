Iraq and Saudi Arabia are working to set up a new free zone in Najaf province, state-owned Iraqi News Agency reported, citing Najaf Governor Majid Al-Waeli.



A 1,000-acre site, which is 10 kilometres from the Iraqi-Saudi border, has been identified, he said.



Al-Waeli added that the project is underway in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.



In May, the General Free Zones Authority Director Monzer Assad said that the authority will supervise the construction of three free zones next to the international airports in Baghdad, the Southern port of Basra and Najaf in South-Central Iraq.



