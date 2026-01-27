Egypt’s engineering exports maintained strong momentum in 2025, recording a 13% year-on-year increase to reach approximately $6.5bn, up from $5.7bn in 2024.

This represents the highest export value ever achieved by the engineering industries sector, according to the Engineering Export Council of Egypt (EECE).

On a monthly basis, December 2025 saw an unprecedented surge in engineering exports, rising by 18% compared with December 2024. Export value reached about $620.6m, up from $525.3m a year earlier, marking the highest monthly div in the sector’s history.

Sherif El-Sayad, Chairperson of the EECE, said the results achieved in 2025 reflect the success of coordinated efforts between the council, exporting companies, and government entities. He stressed that despite ongoing global challenges, the engineering sector delivered historic, record-breaking results, representing the strongest performance in its history.

El-Sayad added that the exceptional performance recorded in December underscores the strong momentum witnessed by engineering exports since the beginning of the year, noting that all months of 2025 recorded positive growth. He said this reflects the improved competitiveness of Egyptian engineering products in international markets, particularly in terms of quality, compliance with global standards, and the ability to meet diverse market requirements.

He explained that export growth during 2025 was driven by robust performance across several key subsectors. Machinery and equipment led the way with a 30% increase, followed by electrical and electronic industries at 23%. Auto components and household appliances each grew by 15%, while transport equipment expanded by 14%. The metals sector recorded an exceptional surge, posting a remarkable growth rate of 273%.

El-Sayad also highlighted a significant expansion in export destinations, particularly across European markets including Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Hungary, and Turkey. Strong growth was also recorded in several Arab markets, notably Iraq, Algeria, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, and Syria.

In addition, engineering exports achieved notable gains in African markets—especially Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Senegal, and Zimbabwe—alongside increased exports to Asian markets such as China and Azerbaijan, while maintaining a strong presence in the United States.

Looking ahead, El-Sayad said the Engineering Export Council aims to build on this momentum in 2026 by opening new markets, deepening local manufacturing, and increasing the added value of exports. These efforts, he noted, are expected to further strengthen the sector’s contribution to the national economy and enhance foreign currency inflows.

