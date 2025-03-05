Iraq’s Ministry of Industry and Minerals announced on Monday the launch of major industrial city in Al-Faw in southern Iraq as part of the Development Road mega project.

Development Road involves the construction of a multi-modal transport corridor stretching from the Faw Port to the Northern border with Turkey at an estimated cost of $17 billion.

Riyadh Jassim, Deputy Head of the Industrial Cities Authority told the state-run Alsabaah newspaper that Development Road includes a network of industrial cities from Al-Faw to the Turkish border.

The proposed Al-Faw industrial city is expected to host petrochemical plants, power and water desalination plants, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants as well as mixed-use real estate projects, the official said

No timeline for project completion or investment figures were disclosed.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

