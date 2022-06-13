Iraq has invited bids by investors for the construction of a new industrial city in the Eastern Wasit Governorate, the official Alsabah newspaper said on Monday.

The 12,500-million square metre city would be dedicated to small and medium industries and is one of several industrial zone projects to be set up in each governorate in the OPEC producer, the paper said.

“We have offered this project in Wasit to investors as part of a strategy to build industrial cities in all governorates and attract investment in this sector,” the paper said, quoting Amal Al-Bazouni, planning director at the Industrial Cities Authority.

She said the Authority, a subsidiary of the Industry Ministry, would study bids by local and foreign investors before selecting a bidder to carry out the project.

She noted that an industrial city in the Southern Dhi Qar Governorate has almost been completed while 50 percent of another one in the Western Alanbar province bordering Iran has been finished.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

