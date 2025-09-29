Iraq’s Ministry of Industry and Minerals has approved the creation of three new industrial cities, including the country’s first dedicated pharmaceutical zone, as part of efforts to boost manufacturing and attract private investment.

Ministry spokesperson Dhuha al-Jubouri told Iraqi News said Industry Minister Khaled Battal al-Najm chaired the Industrial Cities Authority Board’s second session, which approved the projects after reviewing cost, land allocation, utilities, and regulatory requirements.

The projects include:

·Pharmaceutical Industrial City in Babil province, covering 708 dunams (175 acres), aimed at boosting domestic drug production and reducing import dependence.

·Babylon Gateway Industrial City, a 2,000-dunam (494 acres) zone for food, light, and medium industries.

·Akkad Industrial City in Rashidiya, Baghdad, spanning 125 dunams (31 acres), which will be Iraq’s first privately owned industrial city focused on emerging industries.

Investment values and operational timelines weren’t disclosed.

