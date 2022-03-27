Bahrain’s industrial sector has a key role to play in the kingdom’s transition to a green economy focused on sustainable growth, said Dr Khaled Fahad Alalawi, Assistant Undersecretary of Industrial Development.

“One of the primary pillars of the industrial plan 2022-2026 is to support the sector's transformation to Industry 4.0, as well as the implementation of the concept of circular economy and environmental and social governance.

“This strategy focuses on a variety of industries that offer opportunities for growth and prosperity, particularly manufacturing in the aluminium and petrochemical sectors, as well as clean industries such as renewable energy, green and blue hydrogen, which will help Bahrain achieve its objective of Net-Zero Carbon by 2060,” Dr Alalawi said at the "Industrial Sector's Role in Achieving Net-Zero Carbon" Forum.

Adoption of sustainable technologies

"The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism, in collaboration with other stakeholders, is encouraging companies to adopt environment-friendly technology as one of the best methodologies in the industrial sector and a tool to reduce costs and increase competitiveness, as well as to ensure the efficiency of resource use, particularly water and energy," said Dr Alalawi, who was deputed by the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, to attend the forum.

The event was organised by the Environment Committee of the Alwane Bahrain Society, with the participation of several representatives of major Bahraini industrial firms, particularly in the field of aluminium, and environmental consultancy in Bahrain.

Dr Alalawi emphasised the significance of Bahrain's industrial sector in fulfilling the goals of the economic recovery plan.

Key role of industries

For his part, the Chairman of the Bahrain Alwane Society, Ammar Awachi, thanked the minister for supporting the industrial sector towards strengthening their commitment to various environmental issues. He also thanked Dr Alalawi for his participation.

Khaled Mousa, Head of the Environment Committee at the Bahrain Alwane Society, stated that the committee decided to launch its programme of activities through the forum because of the importance of the industrial sector in the field of environment.

“This is in line with the national efforts to support Bahrain's endeavour to reinforce its commitment to the Paris Agreement and the achievement of sustainable development goals in general,” Mousa added.

