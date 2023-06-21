Spain-headquartered PVH has bagged a contract from India's Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for supplying solar trackers for the world's largest green hydrogen project in NEOM, Saudi Arabia.

The plant, owned by NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC), is located at Oxagon within NEOM.

PVH said it would supply solar trackers for NGHC's 2.97-gigawatt peak (GWp) solar PV plant from its Jeddah manufacturing facility.

L&T is the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for the green hydrogen project's power elements package comprising a 2.2 GWac PV solar plant, a 1.65 GW wind generation balance plant, and a 400 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

Contracts have been awarded for gas-insulated substations (GIS), wind turbines and BESS that form part of the power elements package.

The contract for the solar PV panels is yet to be awarded.

NGHC is an equally owned joint venture between ACWA Power, NEOM, and US-based Air Products.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)