GE Grid Solutions, an integral part of the US-based GE Vernova portfolio of energy businesses, was awarded a contract by India’s engineering and construction firm Larsen & Toubro to supply 380 kV T155 gas-insulated substations (GIS) for the world’s largest utility-scale green hydrogen plant in NEOM, Saudi Arabia.

The plant is being built by NEOM Green Hydrogen Company, an equally owned joint venture between Saudi-listed ACWA Power, Saudi Public Investment Fund-backed developer NEOM and US-based Air Products.

GE will be responsible for the design, manufacturing, supply, and supervision of the installation and commissioning of the 92 bays of GIS for the plant, the company said in a press statement.

The equipment is under manufacturing at Grid Solutions’ site in Aix-Les-Bains, France.

The company’s 1.5 breaker configuration will help ensure uninterrupted operation at the hydrogen plant and the wind and photovoltaic plants, producing captive energy for the plant, the statement noted, adding that GE’s switchgear will support the primary grid by increasing power supply reliability.

L&T is executing an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to build a PV solar plant, a wind generation balance of plant, and a battery energy storage system for the green hydrogen project under the power elements package.

Read more:

Hitachi Energy to supply HVDC systems for Saudi Arabia's NEOM project

China’s Envision Energy bags 1.67 GW wind turbine contract for NEOM green hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)