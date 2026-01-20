UAE - Exeed Geotextile, a subsidiary of Exeed Industries and the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates, has inaugurated its state-of-the-art production facility at the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone).

Exeed Geotextile is one of the leading companies specialised in fibre production and industrial geotextiles used in construction and infrastructure projects. The new manufacturing facility extends over an area of 175,000 sq ft, with an annual production capacity of 3,125 tons.

The inauguration ceremony and ribbon-cutting were led by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, alongside Mohammed Alameer, CEO of Exeed Industries Group , in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

Innovative technologies

Accompanied by several SAIF Zone officials, Al Mazrouei toured various sections of the new factory, where he was briefed about the operational processes and the diverse products the company supplies to clients in local and international markets.

The delegation was also introduced to the latest innovative equipment and technologies used in producing non-woven geotextiles through the needle-punched method using polypropylene and polyester.

The facility also manufactures high-quality short-cut polypropylene fibres and features state-of-the-art laboratories equipped with precision testing devices to ensure product quality aligns with the highest international standards. Throughout its operations, the factory maintains a strong commitment to quality, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

The global fibre, geotextile, and industrial fabrics sector is witnessing accelerated growth with a significant portion of this demand driven by road and transport infrastructure projects, the primary application area for geotextile materials.

Through the launch of its new factory, the company aims to enhance production efficiency and strengthen supply capabilities for major infrastructure projects in the UAE, while building long-term partnerships with contractors and consultants.

The expansion will increase overall production capacity and diversify the company’s product offering to include advanced engineering solutions such as geogrid and composite systems. It will also reinforce the company’s presence in export markets across the GCC, Asia, Europe and the Americas, aligning with the continued growth of large-scale infrastructure projects and sustainability-focused initiatives.

