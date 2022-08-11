ArabFinance: The Egyptian National Railways (ENR) signed an agreement with Spanish train manufacturer Talgo to produce and supply seven luxurious sleeper trains, according to an official statement on August 10th.

Under the agreement, Talgo will conduct maintenance for the new trains for 15 years, including the supply of spare parts and relevant equipment.

The new trains will feature 18 carriages each, Minister of Transportation Kamil El-Wazir revealed.

Furthermore, the ENR and the National Egyptian Railway Industries Company (NERIC) signed a protocol with Talgo to consider establishing a factory for the manufacturing of train carriages in Egypt.

The protocol includes producing 500 carriages of various types as the first phase of manufacturing a total of 1,000 carriages.