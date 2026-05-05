Abu Dhabi-listed steel and building materials company EMSTEEL did not raise its product prices despite higher costs due to the regional conflict, a news report said.



The company is currently focused on meeting local demand rather than expanding exports to support the national economy and ensure the availability of materials for projects within the country, CNBC Arabia reported, citing Group CEO Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi.



He said the company is operating at full production capacity despite challenges and carries sufficient stock for nearly a month, with diversified supply channels via land and sea.



Al Remeithi said the market is witnessing healthy growth, supported by ongoing construction projects that are stabilising demand for iron and building materials.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.