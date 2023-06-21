Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) announced on Wednesday that it has signed a framework agreement with Indian company ACME to start construction work on a planned green hydrogen project in Sokhna in early 2024.

The agreement was signed in the Indian capital New Delhi this week during a visit by a high-profile business delegation led by SCZONE to showcase investment opportunities in Egypt.

In August 2022, SCZONE had signed a memorandum of understanding with ACME Group to establish a green hydrogen production plant with a total annual capacity of 2.2 million tonnes in Sokhna.

The SCZONE statement said the $12 billion project would be built over an area of 4.5 million square metres, adding that the project will produce 100,000 tonnes per annum in the pilot phase.

