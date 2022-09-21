Egyptian construction company Rowad Modern Engineering has been awarded a 417.5-million-Egyptian-pound ($22 million) construction contract to build a new factory by Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries (EIPICO) over an area of 10,500 square metres in 10th of Ramadan City.

EIPICO is investing 2 billion pounds ($103 million) in EIPICO 3 plant, which will be the first and largest biologicals and biosimilars alternatives and medicines manufacturing plant in Egypt and the Middle East, the company said in a statement.

The plant will include the complete production cycle starting with genetically modified cells and the use of tissue culture techniques to induce the cells to produce the required proteins upstream, followed by the purification of the produced proteins downstream to obtain the active or drug substance, which would be followed by Formulation & Filling stage involving preparation and manufacturing of the Drug Substance to the final pharmaceutical product.

In July, Sweden’s Pharmadule Morimatsu was appointed by EIPICO to deliver a modular turn-key facility to manufacture biological products, monoclonal antibodies (MABs) and biopharmaceutical proteins, the Swedish said in a statement.

(1 US Dollar = 19.46 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)