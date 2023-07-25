Arab Finance: The Egyptian Company for Solid Waste Recycling (ECARU), Qalaa Holdings, and the French energy company Axens have signed a cooperation protocol to conduct the technical and financial studies required for the production of the second-generation bioethanol fuel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), according to a press release on July 24th.

The project will be executed in two stages, the first of which is producing advanced bioethanol and the second is producing SAF, with the aim of exporting the production aborad.

The project’s studies will be conducted in nearly seven months.

The move is part of country’s strategy to strengthen its reliance on waste-derived fuels, along with promoting sustainability and recycling practices and bolstering economic growth.

