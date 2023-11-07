Egypt has prepared a list of public enterprises which will be sold to the private sector within ongoing reforms intended to stimulate its economy, the Arab country’s Public Enterprises Sector Minister was quoted on Tuesday as saying.

In comments at a parliament meeting published by the Egyptian Arabic language daily Addustour, Mahmood Esmat said the state would fully exit some of its establishments but will maintain partial ownership in “strategic” industries.

“We will remain in strategic industries but will have partnerships with the private sector in them so we will benefit from its financial, management and technological capabilities,” the Minister said.

Esmat said partnerships with the private sector would involve several industries, including aluminium, nitric acid and green ammonia projects.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

