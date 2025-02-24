Egypt’s Ministry of Industry and Transport has announced the offering of 13.3 million square meters of serviced industrial land through the Egypt Industrial Digital Platform.

A total of 2,172 plots, spanning 22 governorates, will be made available to accelerate industrial projects, enhance local manufacturing, and boost exports.

Vice Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel El-Wazir, stated that the offering coincides with the launch of the second phase of the Egypt Industrial Digital Platform. This phase introduces three additional online services—building permits, land suitability reports, and industrial registry services—bringing the total to six, along with an integrated online payment system.

The land allocation aims to meet the growing demand for industrial investment, with new plots offered every three months to ensure transparency and efficiency. Plots range from 200 square meters to 500,000 square meters, catering to small, medium, and large industrial investors. They are distributed across Cairo, Giza, Menoufeya, Sharqeya, Dakahleya, Beheira, Gharbeya, Kafr El-Sheikh, Port Said, Ismailia, Suez, Fayoum, Beni Suef, Minya, Assiut, Sohag, Qena, Luxor, Aswan, New Valley, Marsa Matrouh, and North Sinai, ensuring balanced geographic development.

The offering includes land designated for various industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, engineering, chemicals, building materials, and textiles. Investors can now apply for two land opportunities—one primary and one alternative—increasing their chances of securing plots.

Applications must be submitted through the Egypt Industrial Digital Platform, with registration open for one week starting March 1, 2025. Investors can access the “Land Allocation” section via a newly introduced specialized industrial land map. The plots will be available for either ownership or usufruct, with prices set below market rates and infrastructure costs. The annual usufruct fee is 5% of the freehold price per square meter. Investors who previously applied but were unsuccessful, and have not reclaimed their deposit, will be given priority in this round.

To encourage investment, the Industrial Development Authority is offering several incentives, including a 50% reduction in application study fees, full exemption from bid submission fees, the removal of financial guarantees, and a simplified feasibility study requirement. Additionally, the deposit required to reserve a plot has been reduced to 10% of the announced land price.

The first phase of the Egypt Industrial Digital Platform was launched in September 2024, providing services such as operational license issuance, annual follow-ups, and industrial land allocation. The second phase builds on this foundation, further streamlining the investment process for industrial developers.

