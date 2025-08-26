Egypt - The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) has announced that Egypt’s manufacturing and extractive industries production index, excluding crude oil and petroleum products, registered 119.23 in June 2025 (provisional divs) compared with 135.40 in May 2025 (final divs), marking a decline of 11.9%.

CAPMAS explained that the index is compiled according to updated methodology, based on the reference year 2012/2013 and aligned with the International Standard Industrial Classification of All Economic Activities (ISIC Rev.4). Since January 2020, the monthly producer price index, also benchmarked to 2012/2013, has been applied in calculating the divs.

Despite the overall decline, certain economic activities recorded notable growth. The manufacture of leather and related products rose by 10.7% in June, reaching 46.15 compared to 41.68 in May, supported by stronger supply and demand. Even more striking was the performance of the computer, electronic, and optical products sector, which surged by 39.5%, climbing to 174.46 in June from 125.11 in the previous month.

By contrast, other industries witnessed declines. The manufacture of wood and cork products, excluding furniture, fell by 5.9%, registering 32.55 in June compared with 34.59 in May, largely due to weaker demand. Similarly, textile production dropped by 6%, standing at 153.37 in June against 163.23 in the prior month.

The June divs illustrate a mixed picture for Egypt’s industrial sector, where strong gains in technology-driven industries such as electronics are offset by contractions in more traditional sectors like textiles and wood products.

