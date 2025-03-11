ALEC Engineering and Contracting (ALEC), part of sovereign fund Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), expects 2025 to be a year of consolidation as a number of the large contracts awarded have moved into the phase of significant activity.



The company will focus on the modularisation of construction and MEP works following the establishment of large-scale production facilities in the UAE, ALEC said in a statement.



In line with its recently unveiled Robotics Strategy, ALEC aims to have five percent of its construction activities automated through advanced robotic solutions by 2030.



Advanced Engineered Solutions (AES), a subsidiary specialising in turnkey building envelope solutions, targets large-scale developments in the cultural, hospitality, and leisure sectors.



The company reported a 29 percent revenue growth, scaled its workforce by 46 percent to nearly 40,000 workers, and established new facilities in Ras Al Khaimah last year.



“Over the years, our construction-adjacent lines of business - spanning fit-out, modular construction, and even data centres - have become market leaders and now contribute significantly to our overall business,” said Barry Lewis, CEO at ALEC.



The company is working on Qiddiya Waterpark and Qiddiya Speedpark in Saudi Arabia, while Target Engineering has won multiple large-scale engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, including Borouge and Dalma Gas Development.

