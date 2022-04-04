Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, a leading South Korean engineering firm with a major presence in the region, has been renamed Doosan Enerbility.

The name Enerbility was newly coined by combining the words 'energy' and 'sustainability' as a portrayal of the company’s aspirations to enable the achievement of sustainability with the company’s energy technologies, said the company in a statement.

The renaming is being mainly pursued in alignment with changes in business environment and to reflect company’s future aspirations.

The renaming of the company was finalized at the general shareholders meeting last week.

The Korean engineering company said the objective was to create a name that embodies the company’s core business values, one that expresses its commitment to enriching people’s lives and making Earth a cleaner planet with its energy technologies.

"We felt that the current name does not adequately reflect our company’s status quo, nor does it portray the future direction we are pursuing," said a Doosan spokesman.

"We decided to rename the company so that the name is more aligned with the changing business environment and a better reflection of our company’s future aspirations," he added.

Doosan Heavy is now actively pursuing the gas turbine, hydrogen energy, offshore wind power and SMR businesses as its new growth drivers and is also actively expanding into new areas like the 3D printing, digital technology and waste-to-energy(WtE) businesses.

"This new name change comes after 21 years of using the current name “Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction,” the origin of which can be traced back to 2001 when the company, formerly known as Korea Heavy Industries & Construction, was renamed," said the spokesman.

Under its newly coined name, the company is aiming to embark on a new journey this year, one that will enable the company to make a new leap forward, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

