Dabur Egypt, a part of Dubai-based consumer goods company Dabur International, is building new factory in 10th of Ramadan city over an area of about 50,000 square metres (sqm) to double its production capacity, add new products and increase exports, a top company official said.

Rohit Jaiswal, CEO, Dabur International told Zawya Projects that they are planning to operationalise the factory in three phases with Phase 1 scheduled to open in March 2023, and Phases 2 and 3 would be opened over three years.

Dabur International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian fast moving consumer goods major Dabur India.

Jaiswal said that capacity of the existing factory, which spans over an area of about 21,000 sqm, in the 10th Of Ramadan City is about 100 million packages of skin and hair care products.

He added that they are planning to make new products in existing as well as new plants in the areas of baby care, skin care and oral and dental care.

Egypt is one of the biggest markets for Dabur International, accounting for about 28 percent of its sales. The company market share in the haircare segment is 70 percent.

Dabur Egypt achieved one billion Egyptian pounds ($52 million) of sales revenue last year.

Dabur Egypt’s head of sales and marketing Moheb Kaiser said that the company is planning to increase its exports to MENA and COMESA (Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa) countries.

He added that the company is incorporating sustainable elements into its Egyptian operations including the use of energy saving technologies and recyclable packages.

The company is also planning to source more high-quality raw materials locally to reduce dependence on imports, he disclosed.

(1 US Dollar = 19.29 Egyptian Pounds)

