The construction works of Oman's first calcined coke project at the Sohar Freezone by Sanvira Carbon FZC LLC have successfully been completed.

The $150 million project, which was launched in November last year, will significantly contribute to the production of calcinated petroleum coke as it will produce around 600,000 tonnes per annum of calcined petcoke.

The project will also reduce the dependence on calcined coke imports. The project is in line with the government’s objectives of developing the manufacturing sector in Oman.

The project’s construction works were carried out by Johnson Arabia. Sean Kenny, the Sales Manager of Johnson Arabia said that the Sanvira calcined coke project was a new site that received its very first equipment. Johnson Arabia scope of the work for the project was MEP (mechanical, electrical, plumbing).

For the facility, the Johnson Arabia managed to successfully install the roofing as well as set the steel structure erection. A range of boom lifts played a vital role in the project’s construction. More especially the 28-meter straight booms for the steel structure erection and roofing installation.

Additionally, a combination of the 28-meter booms, 16-meter, and 15-meter booms alongside scissor lifts were utilized for the inside structure works. The scissor lifts had the impressive capability of holding well up to six people inside alongside fire and safety equipment as well as tools.

Sanvira Carbon (SFZ) LLC is a joint vrnture between Oman National Investments Development Company SAOC (Tanmia), Sanvira Industries Limited and United Business Trading LLC. Tanmia is a part of Oman Investment Authority – the integrated sovereign wealth fund of the Sultanate of Oman. Sanvira Industries Limited is one of India’s largest producers of calcined petroleum coke. United Business Trading LLC , on the other hand, specialises in the production and marketing of chemical products in Oman.

