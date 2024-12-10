Saudi Arabia - Ebara Elliott Energy (EEE), a global solution provider in the energy industry, has been awaded a contract to supply advanced equipment for Satorp’s strategic expansion (Amiral) petrochemical complex, located in Jubail on Saudi Arabia’s eastern coast.

The contracts for the project were awarded by Hyundai Engineering Company and Maire Tecnimont, further cementing the US group’s role as a trusted partner in critical infrastructure projects in the region, said Ebara Elliott Energy in its statement.

The Amiral project will feature the construction and integration of a 1650-kiloton-per-annum (KTA) mixed-feed cracker and associated petrochemical units, seamlessly integrated into the existing Satorp refinery.

This landmark project underscores Satorp’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, aligning with global sustainability and energy transition goals, said the statement.

According to EEE, it will deliver 22 state-of-the-art units spanning three of its product lines, including compressors, pumps, and turbines for the Satorp project.

These units will be manufactured across EEE’s global facilities, showcasing the company’s technological expertise and international manufacturing capabilities.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Ebara Elliott Energy to integrate our compressor and turbine solutions with our unique pump offerings for a project as significant as the Amiral complex," remarked Mark Babyak, the Vice President of New Apparatus.

Formerly Elliott Group, the EEE is a key designer and manufacturer of centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, power recovery expanders, custom pumps, and cryogenic products used in the petrochemical, refining, oil & gas, and liquefied gas industries.

"We are proud to partner with Hyundai Engineering and Maire Tecnimont to deliver innovative, high-performance solutions that will contribute to the long-term success and sustainability of this strategic initiative," he added.

