Saudi oil firm Aramco has discovered 14 oil and natural gas fields and reservoirs in kingdom's Eastern Region and the Empty Quarter, reported SPA.

Announcing the big oil find, Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz said the discoveries include six fields and two reservoirs of Arabian oil, as well as two fields and four reservoirs of natural gas.

Prince Abdulaziz said Jabu oil field has been discovered in Eastern Region, following the flow of Arabian Extra Light Oil in "Jabu-1" well at a rate of 800 barrels per day (bpd), while Sayahid was discovered with Arabian Extra Light Oil flow in "Sayahid-2" well at a rate of 630 bpd.

Additionally, "Ayfan" oil field was discovered, where Arabian Extra Light Oil in "Ayfan-2" well flowed at a rate of 2,840 bpd, with 0.44 million standard cubic feet (MMscf) of associated gas per day.

Further exploration confirmed the Jubaila reservoir in the Berri field, where light crude flowed from well Berri-907 at a rate of 520 bpd, along with 0.2 MMscf of gas daily.

Additionally, the Unayzah-A reservoir in the Mazalij field yielded premium light crude from well Mazalij-64 at 1,011 bpd, coupled with 0.92 MMscf of gas per day.

In the Empty Quarter, Aracmo said "Nuwayr" oil field was discovered after the flow of Arabian Medium Oil in "Nuwayr-1" well at a rate of 1,800 bpd, with 0.55 MMscf of associated gas per day.

Additionally, the oil field "Damda" was discovered, where Arabian Medium Oil flowed in "Damda-1" well at a rate of 200 bpd from "Mishrif-C" reservoir, followed by the discovery of "Qurqas" oil field after Arabian Medium Oil flowed in "Qurqas-1" well at a rate of 210 bpd.

Meanwhile, Aramco made notable gas discoveries as well in the Eastern Province.

Gas was found in the Unayzah B/C reservoir of the Ghizlan field, with well Ghizlan-1 yielding 32 MMscf of gas per day and 2,525 barrels of condensate.

In the Araam field, well Araam-1 produced 24 MMscf of gas per day along with 3,000 barrels of condensate. Unconventional gas was also discovered in the Qusaiba reservoir of the Mihwaz field, where well Mihwaz-193101 produced 3.5 MMscf per day and 485 barrels of condensate.

In the Empty Quarter, significant natural gas flows were recorded in the Marzouq field, with 9.5 MMscf per day from the Arab-C reservoir and 10 MMscf from the Arab-D reservoir. Additionally, the Upper Jubaila reservoir yielded 1.5 MMscf of gas per day from the same well.

The minister, extending his congratulations to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman on these discoveries, emphasized the importance of the added value that these discoveries represent, solidifying Saudi Arabia’s leading position in the global energy sector and reinforcing its rich hydrocarbon potential as well as opening new horizons for the kingdom’s economic development.

Prince Abdulaziz said these finds will help strengthen its ability to meet both domestic and global energy demand efficiently and sustainably for decades to come.

These discoveries will also support sustained economic growth and prosperity, in line with Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabia’s ambitious goals to fully harness its natural resources and enhance global energy security, he added.

