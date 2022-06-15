British oil giant BP will pick a 40.5 percent stake in Asian Renewable Energy Hub in Pilbara, Australia for an undisclosed value, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

This is the second major announcement pertaining to an oil giants’ foray into hydrogen this week.

On Tuesday, French oil and gas major TotalEnergies announced it will pick up a 25 percent stake in India-based Adani Groups’ hydrogen business and jointly invest over $50 billion.

