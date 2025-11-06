Samsung E&A, a total solutions provider for the global energy industry, has launched its new green hydrogen production solution, 'CompassH2-P', developed in collaboration with Nel Hydrogen.

The unveiling took place on November 5 at the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference 2025 in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant expansion of Samsung E&A’s technology portfolio in the clean energy sector.

This 'CompassH2-P' solution is the first 100MW proton exchange membrane (PEM)-based green hydrogen production solution of the industry, succeeding the alkaline water electrolysis (AEC)-based 'CompassH2-A' released in May of this year. It can produce high-pressure (30 barg) and high-purity (99.9995%) hydrogen. Furthermore, Samsung E&A's innovative technology effectively positions the electrolyzer stack and balance of plant, and is able to reduce the footprint of an industrial plant.

With this launch, Samsung E&A and Nel Hydrogen will offer both the world’s most efficient alkaline electrolysis solution and a PEM solution optimised for handling load fluctuations from renewable power, enabling them to provide customized solutions for customers and projects.

'Compass H2' is a green hydrogen production solution developed by Samsung E&A in collaboration with the global electrolysis company Nel Hydrogen, providing all stages of plant construction, from pre-feasibility studies to EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and performance guarantee.

Together, they will deliver customised solutions tailored to each client’s specific needs and project conditions. The strength of CompassH2 lies in its comprehensive approach—extending beyond electrolysis equipment and plant construction to include integrated performance guarantee for the entire system. This wrap guarantee enhances project reliability and significantly improves bankability.

In addition, at this year’s ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference 2025, Samsung E&A showcased collaborative initiatives with global partners, including carbon capture technologies and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) solutions developed with GIDARA Energy, Johnson Matthey, and Honeywell UOP. ADIPEC also served as a valuable platform to explore new business opportunities and strengthen strategic partnerships for future growth.

Samsung E&A is actively pursuing new eco-friendly energy transition businesses, including ammonia, SAF, LNG, and carbon capture. It has recently achieved tangible results, including winning a contract for a low-carbon ammonia plant in the US, a SAF plant in Malaysia, a biodegradable plastic plant in the UAE, a basic design contract for an eco-friendly LNG plant in Indonesia, and a conceptual design contract for LNG in North America.

Hong Namkoong, President and CEO of Samsung E&A, said: “The launch of Compass H2-P is an important milestone in the mid- to long-term partnership between Nel Hydrogen and SAMSUNG E&A,” adding, “We plan to fully advance into the global hydrogen market based on our diverse portfolio.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

