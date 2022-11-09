Arab Finance: A Belgian consortium of companies specialized in the field of energy and green hydrogen is planning to build a green hydrogen production and storage center in Egypt at the Mediterranean Sea, according to an official statement on November 8th.

The consortium, which comprises DEME Group, Fluxys, and Antwerp Port, has set a feasibility study for the project.

As per the project, the first phase will include the generation of 700 megawatts of wind power and 800 megawatts of solar energy. The first phase will limit 600,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

Moreover, the Belgian consortium plans to set up 500-megawatt electrolysis devices near Gargoub Port in Marsa Matrouh, and its production will be exported to Europe.

The project will offer more than 2,000 jobs while being constructed and over 500 permanent jobs once it becomes operational, along with other indirect jobs.